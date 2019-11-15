Minneapolis police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting that left three people wounded in the Jordan neighborhood early Friday afternoon.

About 1:35 p.m., officers were called for a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of N. Hillside. When they arrived, they found at least three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the address, according to police radio transmissions.

Two of the victims were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and the other to HCMC, according to dispatchers; their conditions weren't immediately known.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a silver Toyota Camry with a sunroof and damage to its left side, according to the transmissions. Witnesses told police that a group of people were gathered at the residence when an unknown suspect, "hanging out of" the front passenger seat opened fire, dispatchers said. The car was last seen fleeing west.

Detectives are investigating, but no arrests have yet been announced.