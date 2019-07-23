The Twins bailed starter Martin Perez out of a first-inning jam on Monday by turning a hard-hit ground ball into a triple play to kick off an 8-6 victory over the Yankees. Here's what it looked and sounded like.
Here's a longer version with analysis by Twins commentator Roy Smalley.
Here's what it sounded like on the radio:
Twins
Beat the Yankees? Turn a triple play, then blast five home runs
The infield turned the 13th triple play in team history, which was followed up by another power display and relief pitching of a rookie lefty who flew in from Rochester earlier in the day.
Sun wins 200 free via disqualification at world swimming
Sun Yang was in the middle of controversy at the world swimming championships again. Only this time, it wasn't his doing.
Keepoing up with Maya? Rookie Collier added to WNBA All-Star team
Collier was chosen by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert as an All-Star replacement for Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson
Ex-Twins minor-leaguer brings career of quirks to All-Star Game
Taylor Swift superfan Todd Van Steensel is one of seven Saints players selected to play in the American Association All-Star Game tonight at CHS Field.