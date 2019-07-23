The Twins bailed starter Martin Perez out of a first-inning jam on Monday by turning a hard-hit ground ball into a triple play to kick off an 8-6 victory over the Yankees. Here's what it looked and sounded like.

Here's a longer version with analysis by Twins commentator Roy Smalley.

Here's what it sounded like on the radio:

The dugout scene, captured from next to the Twins' dugout by Marney Gellner of FOX Sports North:

And, finally, Star Tribune baseball writer La Velle E. Neal III shows off his scorekeeping skills.