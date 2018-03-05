Snow has made its way into the far west metro and will overtake the entire seven county metro area Monday morning as a powerful and complex winter storm will bring a hefty dumping of snow to the Twin Cities and much of central and southeastern Minnesota.

Heavy snow was also falling across southwestern Minnesota at 9 a.m. and snow was to pick up in intensity in the metro area by early afternoon.

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly throughout the day and into Tuesday morning as a late winter storm will bring 6 to 9 inches of snow to the metro area and as much as a foot in places such as Princeton and Little Falls, the National Weather Service said.

Ice-covered and snow-packed roads in central Minnesota have contributed to a handful of crashes and spin outs by 9 a.m. Monday. Roads were completely snow-covered in western Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute,” the weather service said.

A Winter Storm Warning was put into effect at 6 a.m. Monday and it will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday, when the moisture-laden storm is expected of finally wind down. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at the height of the storm Monday afternoon into the evening. Complicating matters will be winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, causing anything that falls to blow around, the weather service said.

Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map

The storm warning covers northwestern, west central, central and southeastern Minnesota, including the Fargo-Moorhead area, Alexandria, Brainerd, St. Cloud, Willmar, Rochester and the Twin Cities.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southwestern Minnesota, where lighter amounts of snow will fall, the weather service said.

The punch-packing storm prompted scores of school districts to cancel classes on Monday, not wanting to chance having to transport students home during the afternoon’s inclement weather. Earlier this year the St. Paul School District faced serious backlash when a big snowstorm paralyzed traffic and some students didn’t get home until 10 p.m.

St. Paul along with Minneapolis, Anoka-Hennepin, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Elk River, Orono, Robbinsdale and South Washington County were among those giving students an unscheduled day off on Monday. St. Cloud State University closed its Plymouth and St. Cloud campuses Monday.

MnDOT was out treating roads Monday morning, said spokesman Kevin Gutknecht.

“Add extra time for your commute today and take it slow,” he said. “Plows are out moving snow and spreading salt. Give them room to work.”