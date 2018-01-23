One daughter was home safe — just 10 minutes late on a snowy afternoon that would overwhelm St. Paul Public Schools — but Jodi Meerovich was spared no anxiety when it came to the arrival of her first-grader.

After receiving a call from another Capitol Hill Magnet School parent who wondered where their children were, Meerovich pulled up a Facebook page to learn that the bus had been in an accident.

The crash turned out to be minor, but she had no way of knowing it then, and so it was freak-out time: “Is she safe? Is she warm?” Meerovich recalled Tuesday.

Across St. Paul, parents were caught in panic mode Monday, looking at a school district bus app that in many cases turned out to be useless, and waiting and waiting until night’s end for children stranded at several schools with teachers and staff.

“Where was the communication? That was the biggest frustration,” said Meerovich, whose daughter Avery finally made it to their Highland Park home about 7 p.m. “To have her on that bus three additional hours was crazy. She was scared. She didn’t understand what was going on.”

Elsewhere, it took the help of St. Paul police to get some children home from Wellstone Elementary on the North End.

Late Monday, the district issued a statement saying it might have considered closing schools that day had it known eight inches of snow would fall between 2 and 6 p.m., and it offered “its sincere apologies to the students, staff and the families who were impacted by buses that were delayed by many hours.”

Minneapolis Public Schools, too, said it was “very sorry” for transportation delays and the difficulties that students, families and staff encountered while trying to navigate a slippery, snowy and windy city.

Both districts canceled classes on Tuesday.

“We hope you know that our students’ and staff’s safety is and always will be our first concern on days like these,” the Minneapolis district tweeted. “We apologize when it didn’t feel that way and we look forward to getting a fresh start on the week on Wednesday.”