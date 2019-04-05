Two of Duluth’s most popular exports of the 21st century have teamed up to create a new product that will probably be golden in more ways than one.

Bent Paddle Brewery announced Thursday it has partnered with internationally renowned acoustic band Trampled by Turtles to create a new beer, Trampled Golden Ale. Not just a limited-edition brew timed to a special event, the 4.6% ABV American blonde ale will be widely available in cans and kegs starting in mid-May.

“We made a beer!” Trampled by Turtles’ social media accounts proudly trumpeted Thursday, with a logo of the beer featuring the owl used in many of the band’s own insignia. Song lyrics will also appear on the cans.

Trampled is not the first Minnesota music act to dabble in brewing (see also: Doomtree with Surly, Har Mar Superstar and Modist). One of the two Lake Superior-cooled breweries currently vying for the top spot in the Star Tribune’s Ultimate Minnesota Beer Bracket (announced Monday), Bent Paddle has long been both an employer and booster for musicians in and around the Twin Ports music scene.

Bent Paddle representatives and band members Erik Berry and Eamonn McLain hosted an unveiling event for the beer Thursday at Sir Benedict’s Tavern in Duluth, where an early version of Trampled by Turtles first performed in 2003. Berry told the Duluth News Tribune that the band was involved in the brewing process and wanted “something mellow and refreshing (for) an outdoor concert.”

The brewery made a similar brew last summer exclusively for Trampled’s almost-annual hometown gig at Bayfront Festival Park, where the sextet is performing again July 6 with an all-Minnesotan lineup also featuring Gaelynn Lea, Erik Koskinen, Early Eyes, Zoo Animal and Adam Kiesling. No chance of running out of the special beer this year.