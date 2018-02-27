O comes before D?

The Wolves are one of the league’s best at snatching offensive rebounds. On the defensive end, not so much:

Offensive rebound percent

Top 6

1. Oklahoma City 28.1

2. Denver 26.3

3. Philadelphia 25.7

4. Wolves 24.8

5. N.Y. Knicks 24.6

6. L.A. Lakers 24.3

Defensive rebound percent

Bottom 6

26t. Wolves 76.3

26t. Golden State 76.3

27. Washington 76.2

28. L.A. Clippers 76.1

30t. Orlando 75.0

30t. Atlanta 75.0