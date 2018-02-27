O comes before D?
The Wolves are one of the league’s best at snatching offensive rebounds. On the defensive end, not so much:
Offensive rebound percent
Top 6
1. Oklahoma City 28.1
2. Denver 26.3
3. Philadelphia 25.7
4. Wolves 24.8
5. N.Y. Knicks 24.6
6. L.A. Lakers 24.3
Defensive rebound percent
Bottom 6
26t. Wolves 76.3
26t. Golden State 76.3
27. Washington 76.2
28. L.A. Clippers 76.1
30t. Orlando 75.0
30t. Atlanta 75.0
