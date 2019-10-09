– For months, the Timberwolves have said they are going to play faster, that the offense is going to run through Karl-Anthony Towns and that there is a new positive culture around the organization, cleaning the stench that the Jimmy Butler-Tom Thibodeau era left in its wake.

All that was true as the Wolves opened preseason action against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. But one issue, perhaps the most important one for the Gersson Rosas-Ryan Saunders regime, is very much up for debate: Will all this lead to good basketball?

The Wolves got their first answer in a 111-106 loss to the Suns.

From the opening possessions, the Wolves made it clear they were going to push the pace and weren’t afraid to fire shots, usually three-pointers, early in the shot clock, much like the run-and-gun offense current Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni patented in this same city last decade.

Saunders also made good on his pledge to run the offense through Towns, including letting him handle the ball near the top of the key. Towns would initiate the action with dribble handoffs or pick-and-roll action that sometimes led to easy baskets. He was his usual dominant self offensively with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Towns took 13 shots, eight of which were threes.

It wasn’t as productive a night for Andrew Wiggins, who committed an unusual five fouls in the first half, and he was done for the night after that with six points on 3-for-8 shooting. Rookie Jarrett Culver had some jitters early — he traveled and fired an air ball in his first few possessions. But he settled down to score 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting with three rebounds and two steals but four turnovers. He looked at ease when some lineup combinations pressed him into service as a point guard.

nba preseason phoenix 111, wolves 106 Thursday: 9:30 p.m. at Golden State (NBATV)

Coming into the night, Saunders said he wanted to look at and experiment with a lot of lineups in the preseason, and he mixed and matched throughout the night with multiple players sliding up and down the rotation. Saunders also said to expect the Wolves to try a lot of new sets and systems, and with Towns operating up top and the Wolves pushing the pace, the offense had the fresh look he sought.

“We have very little, I guess, you could say sets that were staples last year,” Saunders said. “Maybe some things people saw during timeouts, you might see as regular sets now, but for the most part we’d like to think it’s pretty new overall.”

What wasn’t new was the Wolves struggling when Towns was off the floor.

He was a plus-15 in the first half, outpacing everyone else on the Wolves, and finished a plus-19 even though the Wolves lost. When he took a breather during the first quarter, the Wolves’ second-unit defense fell apart, and they fell behind by 18 in the first quarter.

But with Towns igniting the offense, the Wolves charged back when he was in the game. Noah Vanleh saw most of the action at center when Towns was on the bench early on, but Vonleh and the rest of the Wolves had their hand full defending Suns center DeAndre Ayton, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Towns exited for the night when the Wolves had a 70-68 lead. Before his last basket, Towns shouted at someone he knew seated courtside and said, “Watch this,” and proceeded to have a nifty Eurostep move to the basket for a layup. He then shrugged, as if expecting a dunk.

After Towns exited the Suns retook the lead into the fourth quarter as Saunders emptied his bench to get a look at some of the Wolves’ younger players and those at the edge of the roster.