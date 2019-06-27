NBA free agency is about to get into high gear, but before it does, Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas had one commitment he had to attend.

The NBA’s Basketball Without Borders held a camp this week in Rosas’ native Colombia.

Sixty-four boys and girls age 17 and under from 18 countries and territories headed to Medellin, Colombia, for the four-day camp, which executives and scouts from around the NBA and FIBA attended.

For Rosas, who is serving as one of the camp’s directors, having a camp in Colombia is a goal he has worked to see come to fruition for a long time.

“It’s one of the highlights of my career,” said Rosas, who moved from Colombia to Houston with his family when he was 3. “I fought tooth and nail to get it here over the last eight years to see this vision come to reality. … Colombia was finally ready with this opportunity, and it’s a special time. I couldn’t imagine missing it in any shape or form.”

The Basketball Without Borders program has been a successful one in helping shine a light on talented players who may not have otherwise gotten attention without its efforts. Players like Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Denver’s Jamal Murray, Memphis’ Bruno Caboclo and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam have all come out of the program.

Rosas said he has made an effort to give back to pay it forward after people helped him along the way to becoming the only Latino president of an NBA team.

“NBA teams send their scouts to scout the camp, so it’s a very important platform for South America, North America and Central America basketball,” Rosas said. “But also it’s a way of us giving back. We impact the market wherever the camp is. There’s a lot of community events. We have coaches clinics that impact the coaching body in each market. … It’s very fulfilling and a very important piece of the NBA. I’m just very fortunate to be able to lead the efforts in the Americas where I’m from.”

Rosas will return soon to Los Angeles, where he will be centered as free-agency negotiations are set to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday. Going forward, Rosas isn’t sure how heavily he will be involved with Basketball Without Borders, given his commitment to his job as Wolves president.

“It’s something I always want to be a part of,” Rosas said. “A lot of it is going to come down on me to be able to be organized with my time and resources.”

But he wasn’t about to miss this week’s camp.

“I’ve worked hard for the last eight to 10 years to make this a reality here in Colombia,” Rosas said. “There was no way I could miss the opportunity to be a part of it. … I’ve got to be very selective of where I put my time, my resources, but this one is one that’s in my heart.”