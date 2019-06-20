– and they finally did.

About an hour before the draft was set to take place, the Wolves traded with the Suns to grab the No. 6 pick in the draft. The price? Dario Saric.

Saric will head to Phoenix as the Wolves move up five spots in the draft, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

However, that might not be the end of the Wolves’ moves. ESPN reported the Wolves were engaged in discussions with multiple teams for the No. 6 pick.

Saric came to the Wolves in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. After coming off the bench under Tom Thibodeau, Saric eventually became a starter when Ryan Saunders became the coach.

Saric averaged 10.5 points in 68 games with the team but never quite seemed comfortable fitting in with the Wolves on the court, despite professing he was happy here.

Saric had one year remaining on his rookie deal, which was due to pay him around $3.5 million this season before he became an restricted free agent. The Wolves likely would’ve had to pay him a significantly higher salary once he hit restricted free agency after next season, and since they’re already up against the cap this season ($109 million committed to eight players with the cap at $109 million), it might’ve been difficult to keep Saric long term, especially with the maximum contracts of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins locked in for five and four years, respectively.

Rosas had been trying to move up in the draft all day, sources said, and finally found a dance partner. The Wolves had been trying to move up to No. 4, where New Orleans acquired the pick from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade, but Atlanta struck a deal with the Pelicans for that pick.

A few minutes later, ESPN first reported the Wolves had struck a deal with Phoenix.