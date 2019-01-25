– If ever there was a team victory for the Timberwolves this season, Thursday night was it in a twisting and turning 120-105 victory over the Lakers at the Staples Center.

The Wolves were down two point guards entering the night — then lost a third when Derrick Rose exited because of a right ankle injury. Interim coach Ryan Saunders reached deep into his bench and pulled out little-used Luol Deng and rookie Jared Terrell, while relying on Jerryd Bayless (16 points) to play heavy minutes with Rose out.

Imagine, if you can, those three unlikely names playing an important contribution in a Wolves victory in late January. It happened Thursday.

"You can't say enough about those guys staying ready," Saunders said. "That's why I love this team. They're just fun to be around and their professionalism is great. For Jared to be ready like that, it's a huge credit to him and Luol as well. He's always professional with things and you have to throw Jerryd Bayless in there. He had to play heavy minutes all at once. All the way down the line, we got a lot of great efforts."

It also helped that the two principals for the Wolves, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, fed off the energy their teammates gave them, with Wiggins taking over the game early in the fourth quarter. He scored nine of the first 12 points of the period on his way to 23 points while Towns finished with 27.

The last time the Timberwolves played the Lakers before Thursday, the game was at Target Center and the Wolves won by 22, but owner Glen Taylor pulled the trigger on firing Tom Thibodeau after the game.

Taylor made it clear he wanted the Wolves to make the playoffs and he made the move, in part, because he hoped it would ignite the Wolves to swim faster upstream in the crowded Western Conference playoff race. A game like Thursday's against those same Lakers was critical to that effort with LeBron James still out, recovering from a groin injury.

"Obviously, you don't want to fall below .500," said Saunders after the Wolves evened their record at 24-24. "This was a big game for us matchup-wise and moving towards trying to make the playoffs. Getting back to .500 is an accomplishment."

Early foul trouble again dogged Towns, who sat with 4:49 to play in the first quarter. It was Rajon Rondo who then gave the Lakers an early cushion in his first game back from finger surgery. The Lakers went on a 9-2 run to grab a 26-22 lead as Rondo had eight points and four rebounds in the quarter.

But the Wolves wouldn't let Los Angeles get away as Bayless continued his strong offensive play. Bayless had eight of his 16 points in the first quarter in relief of Rose, and the Wolves trailed only 29-28 after the first.

Towns returned at the start of the second quarter and all was momentarily OK after the Wolves went on a 9-2 run. He was able to get through much of the quarter without picking up his third foul until 2:17 to play, but the Lakers had built a small lead even when Towns was in the game. They led 61-58 at halftime.

The Wolves lost Rose at the start of the third quarter, which meant Saunders had to alter his rotation. Terrell (10 points) got minutes off the bench, as did Deng (seven), who came to Minnesota after the Lakers bought him out. Deng provided an instant spark, while Terrell hit a shot-clock-beating three as the Wolves led 84-82 after the third. The Wolves bench could hardly contain itself, and with good reason. This was as improbable a victory as the Wolves have had all season.

"We knew when Derrick couldn't go in the second half, everybody had to step it up," Deng said. "We talked about it in the locker room. I just see the growth within the team. Earlier in the season, this is a game that easily could have gone in a different direction."

Wiggins essentially sealed the game in the fourth quarter. He came out with passion, shifted to point guard and played as impressive a stretch of basketball as he has all season while the Wolves scored the first 12 points of the quarter. The Lakers never recovered. That might happen when you're hit with a lineup that includes Bayless, Terrell, Deng and Wiggins playing the point.