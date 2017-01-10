Gallery: Realtor Archie Givens Sr. amassed 63 lots in Minneapolis and recruited Edward Tilsen of Tilsenbilt Homes to help build affordable homes.

Gallery: Kelly Martin and her sister, Karen visited with their former neighbor, Kim Collins in front of the Tilsenbilt Home they grew up in.

Gallery: Darren DeBerg mowed his neighbor, Cornelious Martin's yard for him. Martin's residence is one of several Tilsenbilt houses in the neighborhood.

Gallery: Karen Martin waved to her father Cornelious’ next-door neighbor, who was mowing his lawn for him. He has lived in the home since 1961.

Gallery: Cornelious Martin recalled the early days of living in a Tilsenbilt home with his son, Craig.

Gallery: Kelly Martin, facing camera, who grew up in the Tilsenbilt home behind her, had a hug for her former neighbor, Kim Collins.

Gallery: Tilsenbilt Homes were built in the mid-1950s, with a modest footprint and similar look in south Minneapolis. The first federally-supported integrated housing project in the country is under review to become a historic district.

Gallery: Cornelious Martin, 84, with three of his four children raised in his Tilsenbilt Home. They are, from left, Kelly, Craig and Karen Martin.

A postwar neighborhood in south Minneapolis and a church on the city’s North Side are poised to become official historic sites.

A City Council committee unanimously passed resolutions last week approving historic designations for ­Tilsenbilt Homes and Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Both sites are landmarks in the city’s black community.

The church and the neighborhood are under interim historic protection, pending approval from the full council.

Tilsenbilt Homes, a south Minneapolis single-family housing development built in the 1950s, was one of the first integrated housing developments in the nation. Thirty-two houses there are being recognized as a local historic district.

Council Member Elizabeth Glidden, who led the effort, has advocated for recognition of black history throughout south Minneapolis.

“This is just an area where we have not done our work — where we have not, as government, spent the time and attention that should be spent on these cultural resources, this social history that is so significant to our city, to our state, to the country as a whole,” she said.

Tilsenbilt Homes, a south Minneapolis single-family housing development built in the 1950s, was one of the first integrated housing developments in the nation.

Tilsenbilt Homes residents were able to decide whether or not to participate in historic designation, Glidden said. While the regulations that come with designation at this site are relatively loose, she said, some residents felt they were too restrictive.

The 32 homeowners who have opted for historic designation will have to preserve the original exteriors of their 1950s homes and avoid major renovations, such as altering rooflines or the size of first-story windows.

Across town, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church is in the historic Shingle Creek neighborhood. That community’s early residents were former slaves and the children of former slaves who relocated from the South, according to a report from Minneapolis city staff.

The church was established in 1923 and operated for decades out of a converted garage and then a basement. In 1968, neighboring Hope Lutheran Church donated the current building, originally a schoolhouse in rural Osseo.

At last week’s committee meeting, Council President Barb Johnson applauded the designation for the church, which she said is about four blocks from where she grew up.

“This is a building that is really significant in the history of north Minneapolis,” Johnson said. “This is really a great ­celebration.”