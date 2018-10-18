10 a.m. FRIDAY
– the Musical," March 27-28 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $40-$85. … Weezer and Pixies, March 30 at Xcel Energy Center. $22-$142. … Taking Back Sunday, April 27-28 at First Avenue. $35. … Tom Odell, May 1 at Varsity. $25.50-$40.
NOON FRIDAY
Walter Trout and Eric Gales, Jan. 31 at the Cedar in Mpls. $30-$35. thecedar.org.
NOON SATURDAY
PBS Kids Live, Feb. 21 at State Theatre. $28.50-$99.
10 A.M. TUESDAY
Monster Energy Supercross, Feb. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls. $35-$125.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Hi Mickey, 'Bye Mickey: 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
Heather and Clark Ensminger breathed sighs of relief when their Los Angeles-bound plane took off from Florida on time: Their biggest hurdle was now eliminated for achieving their goal of visiting six Disney parks on two coasts in one day.
Variety
Testimony concludes in trial of workers in waterslide death
Jurors on Thursday began deliberating the case of two Kansas water park maintenance workers accused of impeding the investigation into the death of a 10-year-old boy who was decapitated on a waterslide in August 2016.
TV & Media
Virginia police investigating report of active shooter
Police in Virginia say they are investigating a report of an active shooter.
National
Facebook's election 'war room' takes aim at fake information
In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook's expansive Silicon Valley campus, a locked door bears a taped-on sign that reads "War Room." Behind the door lies a nerve center the social network has set up to combat fake accounts and bogus news stories ahead of upcoming elections.
Home & Garden
Another Manhattan building strips Trump name from entrance
Another Manhattan building has stripped the big, brassy Trump name from its entrance.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.