9 a.m. FRIDAY
Jamestown Revival, Aug. 3 at Fine Line in Mpls. $20-$35. finelinemusic.com.
10 a.m. FRIDAY
Bret Michaels, April 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $39-$64. … Billy Currington, April 12 at Verizon Center in Mankato. $32.75-$49.75. …Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson, April 13 at Parkway Theater in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com. … Nicholas David, April 13 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-$35. dakotacooks.com. … SimpleGifts, April 14 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Daryl Stuermer Duo, April 18 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Jearlyn Steele, April 25 at the Dakota. $30-$35. Terror Jr., April 26 at Fine Line. $15-$36. … Matt Maeson, May 7 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15. … Buckethead, May 9 at First Avenue. $25. … Keiko Matsui, May 9 at the Dakota. $25-$45. … RBRM, May 10 at the Armory. … Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, May 24 at the Dakota. $15-$30. … Randy Houser, May 24 at Myth in Maplewood. $38-$125. mythlive.com. … "Dear Evan Hansen," May 28-June 9 at Orpheum. $74-$249. … Jenny & the Mexicats, May 30 at the Dakota. $32-$45. … Tesla, May 31 at Myth, $55-$125. … Juice Wrld, June 1 at the Armory. … Sleep, June 1 at First Avenue. $30. … Morgan James, June 4 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … Reckless Kelly, June 5 at the Dakota. $40-$45. … Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, June 8 at Fine Line. $25-$40. … Abby Jeanne, July 12 at 7th Street Entry. $12.
11 a.m. FRIDAY
Marina, Sept. 24 at Orpheum Theatre. $38.50-$153.
NOON FRIDAY
David Crosby, May 10 at Pantages. … 85 South, June 30 at State Theatre. $35-$95. … Bruce Cockburn, Sept. 29 at the Cedar. $40-$50.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.