9 a.m. FRIDAY

Jamestown Revival, Aug. 3 at Fine Line in Mpls. $20-$35. finelinemusic.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Bret Michaels, April 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $39-$64. … Billy Currington, April 12 at Verizon Center in Mankato. $32.75-$49.75. …Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson, April 13 at Parkway Theater in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com. … Nicholas David, April 13 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-$35. dakotacooks.com. … SimpleGifts, April 14 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Daryl Stuermer Duo, April 18 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Jearlyn Steele, April 25 at the Dakota. $30-$35. Terror Jr., April 26 at Fine Line. $15-$36. … Matt Maeson, May 7 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15. … Buckethead, May 9 at First Avenue. $25. … Keiko Matsui, May 9 at the Dakota. $25-$45. … RBRM, May 10 at the Armory. … Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, May 24 at the Dakota. $15-$30. … Randy Houser, May 24 at Myth in Maplewood. $38-$125. mythlive.com. … "Dear Evan Hansen," May 28-June 9 at Orpheum. $74-$249. … Jenny & the Mexicats, May 30 at the Dakota. $32-$45. … Tesla, May 31 at Myth, $55-$125. … Juice Wrld, June 1 at the Armory. … Sleep, June 1 at First Avenue. $30. … Morgan James, June 4 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … Reckless Kelly, June 5 at the Dakota. $40-$45. … Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, June 8 at Fine Line. $25-$40. … Abby Jeanne, July 12 at 7th Street Entry. $12.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Marina, Sept. 24 at Orpheum Theatre. $38.50-$153.

NOON FRIDAY

David Crosby, May 10 at Pantages. … 85 South, June 30 at State Theatre. $35-$95. … Bruce Cockburn, Sept. 29 at the Cedar. $40-$50.