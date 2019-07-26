Robin Viele and Nick Aspholm

What they bought: 1908 updated two-story in northeast Minneapolis.

Why they bought it? Move-in ready, semi-open floor plan, walkable neighborhood.

Must-haves: In the city, close to grocery store and restaurants, fenced yard for dog.

Deal-breakers: Too expensive. “We weren’t willing to feel broke ... even if we technically could afford it,” Viele said.

Michael and Lily Shenkenberg

RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII, Star Tribune
Mike and Lily Schenkenberg, with dog Gio, bought this smartly updated Edina home that was the perfect size for the couple, who was looking to upsize from a condo.

What they bought: Renovated 1960s split-level in Edina.

Why they bought it? Location, move-in ready, open floor plan.

Must-haves: Proximity to downtown. All bedrooms on one level.

Deal-breakers: Homes in need of major updates or repairs. Too much brown woodwork.

 

Jake and Kristen O’Toole

What they bought: 1921 bungalow in Minneapolis.

Why they bought it? Bike-friendly, walkable location, access to public transit.

Must-haves: At least two bedrooms, a garage, lots of windows, “workable condition” — not a fixer-upper.

Deal-breakers: Bad location, shoddy updates.

Kim Palmer

 

 