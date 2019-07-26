Robin Viele and Nick Aspholm

What they bought: 1908 updated two-story in northeast Minneapolis.

Why they bought it? Move-in ready, semi-open floor plan, walkable neighborhood.

Must-haves: In the city, close to grocery store and restaurants, fenced yard for dog.

Deal-breakers: Too expensive. “We weren’t willing to feel broke ... even if we technically could afford it,” Viele said.

Michael and Lily Shenkenberg

Mike and Lily Schenkenberg, with dog Gio, bought this smartly updated Edina home that was the perfect size for the couple, who was looking to upsize from a condo.

What they bought: Renovated 1960s split-level in Edina.

Why they bought it? Location, move-in ready, open floor plan.

Must-haves: Proximity to downtown. All bedrooms on one level.

Deal-breakers: Homes in need of major updates or repairs. Too much brown woodwork.

Jake and Kristen O’Toole

What they bought: 1921 bungalow in Minneapolis.

Why they bought it? Bike-friendly, walkable location, access to public transit.

Must-haves: At least two bedrooms, a garage, lots of windows, “workable condition” — not a fixer-upper.

Deal-breakers: Bad location, shoddy updates.

