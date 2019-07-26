Robin Viele and Nick Aspholm
What they bought: 1908 updated two-story in northeast Minneapolis.
Why they bought it? Move-in ready, semi-open floor plan, walkable neighborhood.
Must-haves: In the city, close to grocery store and restaurants, fenced yard for dog.
Deal-breakers: Too expensive. “We weren’t willing to feel broke ... even if we technically could afford it,” Viele said.
Michael and Lily Shenkenberg
What they bought: Renovated 1960s split-level in Edina.
Why they bought it? Location, move-in ready, open floor plan.
Must-haves: Proximity to downtown. All bedrooms on one level.
Deal-breakers: Homes in need of major updates or repairs. Too much brown woodwork.
Jake and Kristen O’Toole
What they bought: 1921 bungalow in Minneapolis.
Why they bought it? Bike-friendly, walkable location, access to public transit.
Must-haves: At least two bedrooms, a garage, lots of windows, “workable condition” — not a fixer-upper.
Deal-breakers: Bad location, shoddy updates.
Kim Palmer