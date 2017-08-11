Dietrich Enns should get another start for the Twins. When is the question. Since the Twins have an off day on Monday, they won't need a fifth starter for awhile. Next Saturday, to be exact.

"We're going to figure out how we are going to proceed as far as his situation is concerned," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We have some options. Will probably sleep on it and see what we come up with tomorrow."

Enns was charged with one earned run over 2 1/3 innings on Thursday. He was lifted after walking in a run in the third - which shows you that Molitor is managing to win. (They're kinda close and his contract is up).

But Enns showed a low 90's fastball and a good change up that came in around 80-82. That variance could play in the majors. But he's going to have to sharpen his control.

"Just go after guys," he said. "Hitters will take advantage of mistakes over the plate, so just make sure when I get ahead I can put guys away."

Enns showed one good trait, his proclivity to throw strike one. He started off 13 of the 14 batters he faced with a first pitch strike, which can make things easier for a debutant. It should work for him until hitters become aggressive against him early in in the count. But for a lefty unfamiliar to the Brewers, it worked on Thursday.

But he has to work on putting hitters away. He stranded one runner on base in the first inning, then two in the second. And it continued into the third, which ended up being his last inning.

And it was his undoing. He fielded Orlando Arcia's swinging bunt but his high throw pulled Joe Mauer off the bag for an error.

"It was unfortunate he didn't get a good grip on that throw to first base," Molitor said. "It changed how that inning unfolded."

Ryan Braun hit the next pitch for a single, then Travis Shaw dropped a single in front of Eddie Rosario in left to load the bases. And then Enns fell behind Jesus Aguilar 2-0, the only batter he didn't throw strike one to. Enns came back to even the count at 2-2. But, one the eighth pitch of the at bat, Enns missed inside with a fastball, forcing in a run that made it 6-2.

Molitor didn't waste time, he removed Enns for Alan Busenitz, who got Manny Pina to hit into a double play to end the inning. Enns threw 53 pitches, 37 for strikes, which should get him another start.

Even when Adalberto Mejia is ready to come off the DL, the Twins will have him make a couple rehab starts. Enns could hang around for a couple weeks. Then it will be September, when rosters can expand.

It was good timing for Enns to be called up with the Twins in Milwaukee. He's from the Chicago suburbs (yes, he's a Bears fan), and there were about 25 friends and family at Miller Park on Thursday - that he knew of.

Maybe their next trip will be to Target Field.