Thor Companies, the Minneapolis-based construction firm and the state’s largest minority-owned company, has run into financial trouble, only months after it celebrated its move into a new North Side headquarters partially funded by Hennepin County.

Target Corp., which long has used Thor on store projects and holds a lease on Thor’s office space, has provided millions in assistance to pay subcontractors of Thor and forgiven nearly $300,000 in unpaid rent. On Tuesday, Hennepin County commissioners learned that liens had been placed on a building where Thor is set to transfer parking spaces to the county.

Thor’s problems came to light in recent days after St. Paul-based Sunrise Bank, a Thor lender, moved to collect an overdue loan against the company in Ramsey County.

MEDA, the nonprofit minority business counselor and lender, has begun to work on a financial restructuring of Thor with Target and other interested parties, including Hennepin County, said MEDA CEO Gary Cunningham.

MEDA and Thor are also tenants in the new county-financed, $36 million office building and small-business center, called the Regional Accelerator Center (RAC), on Penn and Plymouth avenues N. Cunningham said MEDA wants to find a solution for Thor outside of bankruptcy.

“Thor has cash flow problems,” Cunningham said. “We think there’s an opportunity to right-size Thor and continue to operate. We’re going to be here as partners with Target and others. Thor’s demise is not a foregone conclusion. We are in negotiations with Sunrise Bank.”

The future of Thor CEO Ravi Norman is unclear. Founder Richard Copeland, chairman of Thor, said Norman was at work on Wednesday. Other Thor employees have been dismissed.

“It really started out as a dispute with Sunrise, but they have, and we have, come a long away,” Copeland said Wednesday. “A lot of people have leaned in when they heard we were having cash flow issues with our bank. So it’s a bunch of moving parts and things in the works, but we think there’s going to be a very positive outcome and no disruption to business or projects.”

Target said in a statement it “has been doing all that we can for the past few weeks to help Thor.”

“Target paid more than $7 million that Thor owed to subcontractors who had worked on Target stores to ensure they were paid over the holidays,” according to the statement by Target spokeswoman Katie Boylan. “It’s important to Target that anyone who works on our stores is paid on time, and we didn’t want other local businesses to suffer because of the challenges Thor is facing.”

“We are in close contact with Thor and plan to continue working with them to remodel Target stores in the Twin Cities throughout 2019. In the Regional Accelerator space, we’ll work with Thor to right-size their HQ space. We will forgive nearly $300,000 in past due rent.”

“Regardless of what the future brings with Thor, Target will continue to work with a lot of local partners to keep the vision of the Regional Acceleration Center alive for North Minneapolis,” according to Target. “We have a long-term contract at the ‘RAC’ and will be part of the future of this space for years to come.”

The depth of Thor’s financial shortfall, and the reasons why, are unclear.

Copeland, 63, founded Thor as a laborer in 1980 “with a shovel and a truck.” He and Norman, a former banker, grew the developer-contractor to be Minnesota’s largest minority-owned company, with revenue of $368 million, according to Norman.

Thor said in September it would move 50-plus central-office employees into the RAC from its warehouse-building headquarters in Fridley.

Hennepin County and Thor were behind the three-corner development at Penn and Plymouth, including the new Estes Funeral Home and expansion of Northpoint Clinic, an affiliate of Hennepin’s nonprofit health care system. In September, Thor, county, city and community officials inaugurated the new Thor headquarters and business incubator.

Hennepin County Administrator David Hough said the county invested $22 million in the RAC building. Thor and Target invested about $14 million, according to earlier statements. The county also invested in an adjacent parking ramp.

“We own the building,” Hough said. “It’s transforming the community. We are still very optimistic…”

Hough said he was unaware of Thor’s specific financial situation and that it is up to Thor to work things out with its bankers and other creditors.

The Hennepin County Board this week approved the transfer of 420 parking spaces in the Thor development to the county, even though there are three liens totalling $211,000 against Thor on the work. Hough said the county was aware of the liens and put money in an escrow account to pay them off. Commissioner Mike Opat said at the meeting that he wanted a report on the matter.

County Commissioner Irene Fernando, who serves the district where Thor is located, said Wednesday that the several projects happening at Penn and Plymouth contribute to a long-term positive vision for the North Side.

“My commitment is to keep community at the center of these conversations, while working closely with county staff and partners to ensure an orderly process moving forward,” she said.

Staff writer Nicole Norfleet contributed to this report.