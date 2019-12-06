Movies opening Friday

Black Christmas (PG-13) Female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) The players must brave arid deserts and snowy mountains to escape the world's most dangerous game.

Mickey and the Bear (R) A headstrong girl keeps her household afloat.

Richard Jewell (R) The security guard who saved lives during the 1996 Olympics bombing fights false reports that he's a terrorist.

63 Up (not rated) Director Michael Apted's latest in the series of films that has followed up on a group of Britons every seven years since 1963.

The Two Popes (PG-13) Conservative Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and liberal future Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) try to find common ground.