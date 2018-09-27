When first married, we bought a cabin before even having a house. Soon after, we did buy a house. During the summers, we stayed at the cabin while going to summer school. We were both teachers. After college was done and with family coming, we decided two places were too much. You worked here and then you worked there. We ended up selling the cabin, then the house, and then built a home on Lake Marion in Lakeville. That was 43 years ago, and there are no regrets. Our children grew up on the lake, married and now have their own kids. They come to the lake often, and they go home at night!

Thomas Klauser, Lakeville