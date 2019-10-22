Definition: Having or showing an excessively high opinion of oneself because of one’s conservationist ecological practices. (Merriam-Webster Online)
Sample usage: “He so ecotistical he wants everyone to know he didn’t call an ambulance for his mother because it wasn’t an electric vehicle.”
Quality: It’s either a lousy word or a really great one, depending on whether you feel compelled to shave the cotton off your Q-tips and recycle the sticks.
JAMES LILEKS
Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
