Definition: Having or showing an excessively high opinion of oneself because of one’s conservationist ecological practices. (Merriam-Webster Online)

Sample usage: “He so ecotistical he wants everyone to know he didn’t call an ambulance for his mother because it wasn’t an electric vehicle.”

Quality: It’s either a lousy word or a really great one, depending on whether you feel compelled to shave the cotton off your Q-tips and recycle the sticks.

JAMES LILEKS

