Wild selections
Details on the Wild’s draft picks, with comments by amateur scout Darren Yopyk.
Matt Boldy
First round, 12th overall
Position: left wing
Height/weight: 6-2, 196
Hometown: Millis, Mass.
2018-19 team: USA Under-18 (United States National Team Development Program)
Statistics: 33 goals, 81 points in 64 games
Comment: “He’s a player that has a high ceiling. He’s got a lot of skill. He’s got good hockey sense. He’s got some size, all things that we were looking for as a staff.”
Vladislav Firstov
Second round, 42nd overall
Position: left wing
Height/weight: 6-1, 181
Hometown: Yaroslavl, Russia
2018-19 team: Waterloo (United States Hockey League)
Statistics: 26 goals, 58 points in 62 games
Comment: “He played the wing a lot, but we do believe he can be a center down the road as well. We think he’s a distributor of the puck. We think he sees the ice very well. [He] passes well — forehand and backhand — and we think he has a lot of upside.”
Hunter Jones
Second round, 59th overall
Position: goalie
Height/weight: 6-4, 202
Hometown: Brantford, Ontario
2018-19 team: Peterborough (Ontario Hockey League)
Statistics: .902 save percentage, 3.31 goals-against average and three shutouts
Comment: “Good athletic ability [and] he’s got good size, all the things you want to work with in a goalie.”
Adam Beckman
Third round, 75th overall
Position: left wing
Height/weight: 6-1, 168
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2018-19 team: Spokane (Western Hockey League)
Statistics: 32 goals, 62 points in 68 games
Comment: “Good hockey sense, good hands, skill, sees the ice pretty well [and] can finish.”
Matvey Guskov
Fifth round, 149th overall
Position: center
Height/weight: 6-2, 182
Hometown: Nizhnekamsk, Russia
2018-19 team: London (OHL)
Statistics: 12 goals, 30 points in 59 games
Comment: “High-skilled, can make plays [and] shoot the puck really well.”
Marshall Warren
Sixth round, 166th overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 5-11, 170
Hometown: Laurel Hollow, N.Y.
2018-19 team: USA Under-18 (USNTDP)
Statistics: eight goals, 34 points in 58 games
Comment: “He’s a competitive guy. Plays with high energy, good skill [and] good mobility.”
Nikita Nesterenko
Sixth round, 172nd overall
Position: center
Height/weight: 6-0, 157
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
2018-19 team: Lawrenceville (U.S. High School, Preparatory)
Statistics: 30 goals, 59 points in 31 games
Comment: “He sees the ice pretty well. He’s probably a pass-first guy more than a shoot-first guy. He has talent.”
Filip Lindberg
Seventh round, 197th overall
Position: goalie
Height/weight: 6-0, 180
Hometown: Espoo, Finland
2018-19 team: University of Massachusetts Amherst (NCAA)
Statistics: .934 save percentage and 1.60 goals-against average
Comment: “He’s a competitive guy with good athleticism and quickness. He’s calm in the crease.”
Sarah McLellan