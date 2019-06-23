Wild selections

Details on the Wild’s draft picks, with comments by amateur scout Darren Yopyk.

Matt Boldy

First round, 12th overall

Position: left wing

Height/weight: 6-2, 196

Hometown: Millis, Mass.

2018-19 team: USA Under-18 (United States National Team Development Program)

Statistics: 33 goals, 81 points in 64 games

Comment: “He’s a player that has a high ceiling. He’s got a lot of skill. He’s got good hockey sense. He’s got some size, all things that we were looking for as a staff.”

Vladislav Firstov

Second round, 42nd overall

Position: left wing

Height/weight: 6-1, 181

Hometown: Yaroslavl, Russia

2018-19 team: Waterloo (United States Hockey League)

Statistics: 26 goals, 58 points in 62 games

Comment: “He played the wing a lot, but we do believe he can be a center down the road as well. We think he’s a distributor of the puck. We think he sees the ice very well. [He] passes well — forehand and backhand — and we think he has a lot of upside.”

Hunter Jones

Second round, 59th overall

Position: goalie

Height/weight: 6-4, 202

Hometown: Brantford, Ontario

2018-19 team: Peterborough (Ontario Hockey League)

Statistics: .902 save percentage, 3.31 goals-against average and three shutouts

Comment: “Good athletic ability [and] he’s got good size, all the things you want to work with in a goalie.”

Adam Beckman

Third round, 75th overall

Position: left wing

Height/weight: 6-1, 168

Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

2018-19 team: Spokane (Western Hockey League)

Statistics: 32 goals, 62 points in 68 games

Comment: “Good hockey sense, good hands, skill, sees the ice pretty well [and] can finish.”

Matvey Guskov

Fifth round, 149th overall

Position: center

Height/weight: 6-2, 182

Hometown: Nizhnekamsk, Russia

2018-19 team: London (OHL)

Statistics: 12 goals, 30 points in 59 games

Comment: “High-skilled, can make plays [and] shoot the puck really well.”

Marshall Warren

Sixth round, 166th overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 5-11, 170

Hometown: Laurel Hollow, N.Y.

2018-19 team: USA Under-18 (USNTDP)

Statistics: eight goals, 34 points in 58 games

Comment: “He’s a competitive guy. Plays with high energy, good skill [and] good mobility.”

Nikita Nesterenko

Sixth round, 172nd overall

Position: center

Height/weight: 6-0, 157

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

2018-19 team: Lawrenceville (U.S. High School, Preparatory)

Statistics: 30 goals, 59 points in 31 games

Comment: “He sees the ice pretty well. He’s probably a pass-first guy more than a shoot-first guy. He has talent.”

Filip Lindberg

Seventh round, 197th overall

Position: goalie

Height/weight: 6-0, 180

Hometown: Espoo, Finland

2018-19 team: University of Massachusetts Amherst (NCAA)

Statistics: .934 save percentage and 1.60 goals-against average

Comment: “He’s a competitive guy with good athleticism and quickness. He’s calm in the crease.”

