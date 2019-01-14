Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are bringing the Who back to the Twin Cities, but they’re promising that fans won’t get fooled again into just another greatest-hits rehash.

The British rock vets confirmed a Sept. 6 date at Xcel Center on their newly announced 2019 tour, which will feature a symphony for accompaniment at every show along with songs from a new album and deep cuts.

Tickets for the Friday night show go on sale this Friday, Jan. 18, through Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Promoter Live Nation and the arena once again did not reveal ticket prices in keeping with modern "dynamic ticket" pricing schemes in our publicly owned venues. Pre-sale options begin Wednesday.

Dubbed the Moving On! Tour by Daltrey, the outing will follow the release of the band’s first new album since the poorly received “Endless Wire” in 2006. The band will have a new bassist for the outing, after the late John Entwistle’s replacement Pino Palladino moved on to tour with John Mayer. Drummer Zak Starkey (Ringo’s kid) and Townshend’s brother Simon will again be a part of the group, which last played in town at Target Center in 2016 on a 50th anniversary trek.

Since then, Daltrey embarked on a solo tour performing the band’s “Tommy” album/rock-opera with symphonies, apparently the inspiration to pull strings into this tour, too.

““Be aware, Who fans!” Roger Daltrey said in a statement. “Just because it’s The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”