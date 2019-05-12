Season finale

Minnesota Bach Ensemble ends its 2018-19 season with two sacred cantatas by J.S. Bach: "Bereitet die Wege, bereitet die Bahn" and "Ihr, die ihr euch von Christo nennet," performed with vocalists Linh Kauffman (soprano), Krista Costin (mezzo), David Walton (tenor) and Philip Zawisza (bass). Also featured are concertos by Marcello, Vivaldi and Geminiani. (7 p.m. Mon., MacPhail Center, Mpls.; $10-$30, mnbach.org)

'Surprise' symphony

Soon after the placid slow movement of Haydn's 94th Symphony begins, a loud chord suddenly erupts, possibly to ensure the audience is alert and listening. Harpsichordist/conductor Jonathan Cohen leads a St. Paul Chamber Orchestra performance of Haydn's "Surprise" symphony this week. Also featured is a concerto by C.P.E. Bach, with the SPCO's excellent principal cellist Julie Albers as soloist. Mozart's "Serenata Notturna" rounds out a delectable program. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater; 7 p.m. Fri., Humboldt High School Auditorium, St. Paul; 8 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Benson Great Hall, Arden Hills; $11-$26, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Music by Minnesotans

Twin Cities composers collective 113 teams up with the intrepid contemporary music ensemble Zeitgeist to present three evenings of new works. Catch new work by composers Michael Duffy, Yu Kuwabara, Benjamin Mansavage Klein, Joshua Musikantow, Tiffany Skidmore and Frej Wedlund. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat. & Sun.; Studio Z, St. Paul; $10-$15, zeitgeistnewmusic.org)

Sounds like a thrill

Does Verdi's Requiem sound too operatic for a religious work? Some think so. But for most listeners, it's simply a thrilling piece of choral music. Minnesota Orchestra teams up with Minnesota Chorale to perform the piece under conductor Edward Gardner, who led English National Opera for nine years and brings sharp theatrical instincts to the podium. Wagnerian bass Eric Owens anchors the soloists, also including soprano Ailyn Pérez, mezzo Elizabeth DeShong and tenor René Barbera. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$102, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Sing for the solar system

For the final program of its 15th season, the Singers premieres "Helios" by Timothy Takach. The Minneapolis composer describes his piece as "a 60-minute a cappella choral cycle inspired by our solar system." With twelve movements, the piece sets texts by Shakespeare, Ovid, Virgil and others. Matthew Culloton conducts. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., First Lutheran Church, Columbia Heights; $22-$36, singersmca.org)

Terry Blain