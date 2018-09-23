Singing for Sondheim

Best known for her work with the jazzy vocal group Manhattan Transfer, soprano Cheryl Bentyne unveils her "ReArrangements of Shadows" album (a tribute to the great Stephen Sondheim) by performing classics such as "Losing My Mind," "The Ladies Who Lunch" and "Send in the Clowns," plus a few numbers by Sondheim mentor Oscar Hammerstein. Twin Cities instrumentalists Steven Hobert (piano), Graydon Peterson (bass) and Matt Edlund (drums) provide the backing. (7 p.m. Tue., MacPhail Center for Music, Mpls., $30, 612-767-5250 or macphail.org)

Otherworldly delights

Question: Which classical composition features the sound of a cow? Answer: "Gnarly Buttons," a work for clarinet and orchestra by John Adams. Clarinetist Michael Collins premiered "Buttons" 20 years ago. Now he joins the Minnesota Orchestra for its first performances of the zany and moving composition. The concert opens with "Ramal" by Syrian-American composer Kareem Roustom. It closes with Gustav Holst's "The Planets" — its magnificent orchestration and flights of interstellar imagination should be a nice fit for Osmo Vänskä's no-nonsense direction. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri. & Sat.; Orchestra Hall, Mpls., $12-$97, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

'Stars and Stripes Forever'

The city of Edina-sponsored 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band opens another season of concerts honoring the patriotic composer, whose infectious marches symbolize the go-getting spirit of America. (7 p.m. Sat., Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, Bloomington; 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Edinborough Park, Edina; $11-$17, 952-948-6500 or masonicheritagecenter.org)

Music by the Isles

A concert by the Minneapolis-based Isles Ensemble features a Sonatina for violin and piano by Schubert, Brahms' Piano Trio in C Major and "Entr'acte" by contemporary American composer Caroline Shaw. A total of nine musicians will play, including Minnesota Orchestra violinist Helen Chang and pianist Tim Lovelace. (2 p.m. Sun., Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, Mpls.; $10-$20 suggested donation, islesensemble.org)

50 years at the organ

The gig economy hadn't been invented when Philip Brunelle started working as Plymouth Congregational Church's organist/choirmaster. Fifty years later, Brunelle is still on the job. He celebrates the milestone with an organ recital and hymn sing, followed by a reception marking his golden anniversary. (4 p.m. Sun., Plymouth Congregational Church, Mpls., free, plymouth.org)

TERRY BLAIN