Seven games to go.

The Twins tonight will begin their final homestand of the regular season. Their final two series are against fellow non-competing AL Central foes in the Tigers and White Sox, so expect a lot of funky lineups over the next few days.

You've read it here before. September baseball can be great. The chill in the air is a warning that October baseball is near, which is great if you are or are close to qualifying for the postseason.

September baseball can also be terrible if you're not contending. Then that chill in the air is a warning to hurry up and complete your offseason vacation plans.

The only thing interesting this week is if these really are the final games of Joe Mauer's career. No. 7 will take a few weeks after the season to make up his mind. Either way, fans will likely respond to everything he does, just in case he decides to hang them up.

Are there other interesting things? Well, Ron Gardenhire, Rick Anderson, Steve Liddle and Joe Vavra are in town with the Tigers. Niko Goodrum is healthy and is expected to start at first base tonight. The White Sox will be in this weekend, with Daniel Palka and Ryan LaMarre. So there will be former Twins visiting Target Field.

Eddie Rosario (quad) is definitely won't play the final week of the season.

Miguel Sano could: "I'm not giving up," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "You know, Rosie's pretty much a done deal, and with Miggy still not symptom-free from some of the things that are concerning we're just gonna continue to address that the best that we can.

"If I get something finalized about yes or no, I'll let you guys know as soon as I find out. "

Mitch Garver (concussion) was seen with a bat in his hands before the game. While he won't catch during the final week of the season, there's a chance he could catch or be the designated hitter sometime before the final out is made.

Tonight is Minnesota Timberwolves night at Target Field. What timing.

Tigers

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Christin Stewart, LF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Niko Goodrum, 1B

Mikie Mahtook, DH

James McCann, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Dawel Lugo, 2B

Harold Castro, SS

Spencer Turnbull, RHP



Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jake Cave, CF

Robbie Grossman, LF

Tyler Austin, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Willians Astudillo, C

Gabriel Moya, LHP