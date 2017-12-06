Take a look at 2017 Photos of the Year and a get a peek behind the lens during a Star Tribune presentation at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts on Thursday.

Photojournalists Carlos Gonzalez and Aaron Lavinsky will host a conversation about photography in the 21st Century, including the use of remote cameras and drones to capture historic and storytelling images.

Gonzalez, a 19-year veteran of the Star Tribune, has covered a broad range of assignments, including three Olympics. His work has been recognized by the National Press Photographer Association, Society of Newspaper Design and Pictures of the Year International. Lavinsky, whose work has been recognized by the National Press Photographer Association, joined the Star Tribune in 2014. He previously worked at The Daily World in Aberdeen, Washington.

The presentation begins at 7:15 p.m., with a question-and-answer session beginning at 8. The cost is $25.

Guests will receive access to Eyewitness Views, an exhibit of 18th Century historic events and sights documented by view painters. They’ll also receive hors d’oeuvres and an 8x10 photo reprint of one of the 2017 Photos of the Year.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to shop.startribune.com.