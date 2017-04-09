Augusta, Ga.

I'm not sure I've seen a more beautiful day at Augusta National, or a better day for scoring.

There is only a slight breeze and the pin locations are going to be tempting on the scoring holes.

I see reasonable or relatively easy pin placements on on 1, 2, 5, 8, 13, 14, 16 and 17.

And the tourney may come down to No. 15. The pin is front middle, meaning it's going to be difficult to get close to with a long club but will be accessible for a backspun wedge shot.

I see a 64 out there. If the leaders don't take advantage of the conditions, there could be a surprise from farther back than you would expect. Rory McIlroy is 1-under and Jimmy Walker just moved to even-par.

