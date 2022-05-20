DAY 1 AT SOUTHERN HILLS

Keep that card: Matt Kuchar. The 43-year-old hasn't made a cut at a major since the 2019 British Open and last month missed out on qualifying for the Masters for the first time since 2009. Thursday made up for some of it, with an opening round 67

Toss that card: Brooks Koepka. He hasn't played since the Masters, and it shows. The two-time PGA Champion wasn't on his game Thursday, shooting a 40 on the front nine and not making a birdie until No. 15. He finished with a 75.

Hoge on a roll

Two-time Minnesota state amateur champion Tom Hoge shot 4-under 66 and is tied for second with Will Zalatoris, one shot behind Rory McIlroy.

"Pars are good out there," Hoge said. "Just try to keep grinding away and checking off hole by hole as we go. If you get to Sunday and you're kind of in the mix then score becomes a little more important obviously, and we'll figure that out at that point."

Spring Lake Park graduate Troy Merritt and Stillwater native Alex Beach finished 3 over and former Gophers men's golfer Erik van Rooyen finished 5 over.

What a start!

No matter how Jesse Mueller finishes this week, no one had a better start. One of 20 club professionals in the field, Mueller began on No. 10 and put his tee shot about 100 yards away from the pin. The 39-year-old drew a wedge and holed out for an eagle which, at the time, rocketed him to a top five spot on the leaderboard. Mueller wound up 2 over for the day.

Daly declines

John Daly was the first player to tee off Thursday and made it look like a blast from the past with two quick birdies. His name was on the leaderboard all morning. And then he ran out of gas at the end. Daly finished with four bogeys over his last five holes. He three-putted the 18th and finished with a 74. It still beats the rounds of 85-86 he shot last year at Kiawah Island. Whether Daly agreed is uncertain. He declined requests for an interview.

Chip shots

Jon Rahm uncorked a 401-yard drive on the par-5 13th hole ... and made bogey. Overall the grouping with the top three players in the world did not go according to plan. Rahm (73) Collin Morikawa (72) and Scottie Scheffler (71) each finished over par.

2017 winner Justin Thomas opened with a 3-under 67, his best first-round score at the PGA Championship.

Zalatoris made a career-best 150 feet, 4 inches of putts.

Quote of the day

"I've felt like we've played in cold the last six months, so I'm ready for summer." Cameron Smith, on Thursday's steamy Tulsa weather.