It's almost over.

The Twins will play Milwaukee this afternoon in a Fourth of July matchup, shower, change, pack up and head for the Twin Cities.

Win or lose, they will be licking their wounds. They will be 1-8 or 2-7 on a road trip that I touted as fun a week and a half ago but will be known going forward as the trip that defined their season.

With each loss, you could sense the frustration mounting. Even though they said the right things about the leadership in the clubhouse and their willingness to turn things around, their play on the field said something else.

The baserunning errors.

The inability to sustain offense.

The inability to shut down the other team when the offense did produce - how do you score 25 runs in three games against the Cubs and not win any of them?

They have now played themselves into trade rumors. I don't expect Eduardo Escobar, Lance Lynn or Zach Duke to survive the month in a Twins uniform. And maybe Brian Dozier and Kyle Gibson. The Brewers need a second baseman like they need air to breathe, so Escobar or Dozier could be on their radar.

And just because the Twins have no reasonable chance at the postseason, they have to find another way to be motivated. A player told me a long time ago that you're always playing for your career, because someone is always watching. Perhaps that's the way the Twins should approach things from here on out.

Looks like righthander Aaron Slegers will be called up to start on Thursday against Baltimore. The Twins should announce the roster move after the game.

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, CF

Jose Berrios, RHP

Brewers

Eric Thames, RF

Christian Yelich, LF

Jesus Aguilar, 1B

Travis Shaw, 3B

Brad Miller, 2B

Manny Pina, C

Nate Orf, SS

Keon Broxton, CF

Chase Anderson, RHP