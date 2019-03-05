The number of electric scooters hitting the streets in Minneapolis could more than triple this year.

The City Council’s transportation and public works committee on Tuesday extended the licensing agreement for the scooters through March 31, 2020. Up to 2,000 scooters would be deployed in the city, up from 600 last year.

Though it’s not certain when the scooters will be back on the sidewalks, one of the two scooter-share companies that operated last year says it’s eager to return.

“We’re ready to go as soon as the weather cooperates,” said Nico Probst, the Midwestern representative for Lime, which along with Bird deployed their scooters last year. “In the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, that can be very flexible.”

Almost 226,000 trips were taken on the scooters between July 10 and Nov. 30 last year, according to data collected by the city.

In a survey of almost 1,000 users, 95 percent said they rode the scooters to a destination. Eighty percent said they were either “satisfied or very satisfied” with the scooter companies.

“This shows scooters were a meaningful transportation option, not just novelty,” said Josh Johnson, the city’s advanced mobility manager.

There were also 46 complaints about scooter parking and 35 complaints about riding made to 311. At least four crashes and nine “near-misses” involving scooters were reported.

This year, city officials say they want to make sure people are riding safely and that companies remind people to use helmets and keep off the sidewalks.

They also want to make scooters accessible in other areas of the city. The new agreement says no more than 40 percent of the scooters should be distributed downtown.

Bird scooters appeared on the streets without warning last summer, before the City Council even got a chance to look at regulations. “They kind of jumped the gun,” Council Member Steve Fletcher said Tuesday.

Fletcher said he hopes the companies are able to coordinate better with the city moving forward.

