When the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, they had no idea how big America’s annual birthday celebrations would get. It’s estimated that Americans will spend $6.9 billion on food for the July 4th celebration and as much as $825 million on fireworks.

Now that is some party.

This year America commemorates its 243rd year of independence and cities such as Apple Valley, Delano, Eagan and Forest Lake have put together days of family activities and entertainment.

New this year: Richfield’s three-day celebration will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by having the “most people lighting a glow stick simultaneously,” besting the current record held by Indianapolis.

Other cities opt for a simpler affair with a one-day event including a parade or live music.

One thing they all have in common is that there will be enough fireworks to light up the night in an array of sparkling colors, generating lots of “oohs” and “aahs.”

JULY 1

HUDSON, WIS.: Booster Days with beanbag tournament, carnival and music. Noon, fireworks at dusk. Lakefront Park, 1st and Walnut streets.

JULY 2

ST. PAUL: St. Paul Saints postgame fireworks at dusk. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway.

JULY 3

BLOOMINGTON: Summer Fete with music, carnival and inflatables. 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Normandale Lake Park, 84th St. and Normandale Lake Blvd.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX: Dusk. Downtown Marine on St. Croix.

RED WING: Concert with America. 8 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd.

SHAKOPEE: Live racing, music and family activities. 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd.

JULY 4

APPLE VALLEY: Parade, high school band performances, clowns, dancing and games. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 W. 140th St.

BLAINE: Fireworks at 10 p.m. National Sports Center, 1700 NE. 105th Av.

CHANHASSEN: Fishing contest, car show, sand sculpture contest and entertainment. 7 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Lake Ann Park, 7500 Lake Ann Dr.

COON RAPIDS: Midway, beer wagons, food trucks, music and bingo. Noon, fireworks at 10 p.m. Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd.

DELANO: Parade, music, concessions and family activities. 8:30 a.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Central Park, N. River St. and Park Av.

EAGAN: Funfest with parade, carnival and entertainment. 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Central Park, 1501 Central Pkwy.

EDEN PRAIRIE: Live music, activities and concessions. 7:30 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Round Lake Park, 7550 Constitution Av.

EXCELSIOR: Family activities, live entertainment. 7:30 a.m., fireworks at dusk. Excelsior Commons, Lake Street along the south shore of Excelsior Bay.

FOREST LAKE: Parade, reading of the Declaration of Independence, carnival and entertainment. 9 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Forest Lake American Legion, 355 W. Broadway Av.

HASTINGS: Patio party with live music, food and drinks. 11 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Dakota Pines Golf Club, 2015 Westview Dr.

LAKEVILLE: Pan-O-Prog with music, inflatables and concessions. 4:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Lakeville North High School, 19600 Ipava Av.

MAPLEWOOD: Live music, food trucks and mascot appearances. 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Road C.

MINNEAPOLIS: Family activities, vendors and music. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 100 6th Av. SE.

PRIOR LAKE: Boat parade. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy.

PRIOR LAKE: Rock and Rockets with music by Kat Perkins and Jesse Larson and food trucks. 5 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD: Wreath-laying, parade, food trucks and live wrestling. 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Av. S.

ROSEVILLE: Rosefest with kids’ entertainment and carnival activities. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Central Park, 2540 N. Lexington Av.

ST. LOUIS PARK: Vendors, concessions and entertainment. 7 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Aquila Park, 3100 Xylon Av. S.

STILLWATER: Fireworks at dusk. 201 Water St.

WACONIA: 10 p.m. Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Lane.

WHITE BEAR LAKE: Manitou Days with music and flyover. 8 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Memorial Beach Park, 4980 Lake Av. N.

WOODBURY: KidZone, music and food vendors. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. HealthEast Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr.