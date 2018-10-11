Scapin

Is it better to be smart or wealthy? That's one of the potent questions in Moliere's classic comedy, in which a scoundrel (Sarah Agnew) plays the members of a rich family against one another in a con game that gets so convoluted it threatens to bring down its perpetrator. The first Ten Thousand Things production under new artistic director Marcela Lorca, "Scapin" was directed and adapted by Randy Reyes, in collaboration with a veteran TTT cast that includes Kimberly Richardson, Elise Langer and Karen Wiese-Thompson. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 4. $10-$30. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-838-3006 or tenthousandthings.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT