Scapin
Is it better to be smart or wealthy? That's one of the potent questions in Moliere's classic comedy, in which a scoundrel (Sarah Agnew) plays the members of a rich family against one another in a con game that gets so convoluted it threatens to bring down its perpetrator. The first Ten Thousand Things production under new artistic director Marcela Lorca, "Scapin" was directed and adapted by Randy Reyes, in collaboration with a veteran TTT cast that includes Kimberly Richardson, Elise Langer and Karen Wiese-Thompson. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 4. $10-$30. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-838-3006 or tenthousandthings.org.)
CHRIS HEWITT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of houses
The devastation inflicted by Hurricane Michael came into focus Thursday with rows upon rows of homes found smashed to pieces, and search crews began making their way into the stricken areas in hopes of accounting for hundreds of people who may have defied evacuation orders.
Music
The Hold Steady hits SurlyFest and fills 'glaring omission' in band's Twin Cities history
Craig Finn returns home for his band's first local shows in 4 years, and first in the Entry.
Variety
The Latest: Expert: Need to study why people don't evacuate
The Latest on the impact of Hurricane Michael's destructive path across the southeastern U.S. (all times local):
Music
Promoter of failed Fyre Festival gets 6 years in prison
A federal judge has given the creator of the highly publicized, failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas a six-year prison term.
Movies
NASA film by Rory Kennedy revisits her uncle's challenge
Filmmaker Rory Kennedy couldn't resist the obvious place to open her new documentary on NASA. That's a news clip of her uncle, President John F. Kennedy, challenging the space agency to land a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.