Unless the Vikings trade up today, fifteen picks will be made until Minnesota is finally on the clock at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

Sitting at No. 48, there is a good chance a handful of these 10 intriguing prospects will still be available. One could be the Vikings’ first-overall pick. Should the Vikings want to move up to secure a player, Rick Spielman has a couple third-round picks (No. 79, No. 86) and fourth-round picks (No. 120, No. 128) to do so.

OG Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky: The draft’s best guard prospect is still on the board after only two offensive linemen — Utah’s Garret Bolles and Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk — were taken in Thursday’s first round.

OT Cam Robinson, Alabama: Three-year starter at left tackle for the Crimson Tide who could play either guard or tackle in the NFL. Known as a road grader in the run game, but a liability at times in pass protection.

OG Dan Feeney, Indiana: Four-year starter at right guard and right tackle for the Hoosiers. Helped pave the way for NFL running backs Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard. Our Matt Vensel has Feeney going to the Vikings in his full mock draft.

OG Taylor Moton, Western Michigan: One of the biggest (6-5, 319) guard prospects in this draft, Moton could immediately compete at right guard after being a four-year starter for Western Michigan.

OT Dion Dawkins, Temple: Settled in as Temple’s left tackle as a three-year starter. Like Moton, Dawkins could play either guard or tackle at the next level.

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State: The first-team All-American back may be the best talent left in this draft. Cook ran for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida State.

RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee: Kamara is one of the more versatile backs. As a receiver, he caught 74 passes for 683 yards and seven touchdowns for the Vols in two seasons. He also averaged 6.2 yards on 210 carries at Tennessee.

RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma: Mixon may not be on many draft boards nearly three years after punching a woman and breaking bones in her face. In two seasons at OU, he paired 2,027 rushing yards with 894 receiving yards. Is he on the Vikings’ board?

DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State: “It’s always come easy for him. I would never say he’s lazy.” The enigmatic McDowell is a first-round talent, but he wasn’t drafted Thursday night as questions surround his work ethic.

S Budda Baker, Washington: A fiery free safety who compiled 18 pass deflections, 13 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and three forced fumbles during three seasons for the Huskies.