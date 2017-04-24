2017 Vikings NFL draft preview: A pick for every pick

Team needs

The Vikings used free agency to do something about their most glaring need, shelling out nearly $100 million in contracts to offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, and they signed running back Latavius Murray to help replace Adrian Peterson. Those moves mean they won't have to reach early in the draft to fill holes on their depth chart for 2017. But they still have needs to address for this season and for the future.

OFFENSE

Offensive tackle (OT): Even after signing stopgaps Reiff and Remmers, offensive tackle remains the team's most pressing long-term need. The Vikings must draft and develop a keeper.

Guard (G): The Vikings have a couple of capable options in Jeremiah Sirles and Joe Berger to play right guard in 2017. But they need long-term reinforcements at guard, too.

Wide receiver (WR): The Vikings are thin at wideout after letting Cordarrelle Patterson and Charles Johnson walk in free agency. They also may be tempted to take a talented tight end.

Running back (RB): Coach Mike Zimmer remarked this offseason that the Vikings are likely to draft a big-play threat from a deep running back class that General Manager Rick Spielman feels is maybe the best he has seen.

DEFENSE

Cornerback (CB) The return of veteran Terence Newman likely gives Zimmer enough depth at this key position. Still, the DB whisperer is always looking to groom potential starters at the position.

Defensive tackle (DT): With Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy due to injury and a bunch of other guys also in contract years, Zimmer would like to get his hands on a disruptive defensive tackle.

Linebacker (LB): Since Chad Greenway was only a part-time player in his final two years, finding a replacement is not a pressing concern. But they'll probably draft another linebacker.

Safety (S): Andrew Sendejo was actually pretty solid in 2016 alongside Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith. The backups behind those two, though, did not inspire much confidence.