A teenager shed his life vest swimming in a northern Minnesota lake and drowned, authorities said.
The incident occurred early Tuesday evening on Twin Lakes in Morse Township, roughly 10 miles northwest of Ely, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses said the teen made it from shore to a floating dock and back initially “and felt confident he could make it again out to the floating dock without a life vest,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.
As he reached the dock, however, he went under. A county rescue squad recovered the teen about 30 minutes later and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The teen’s identity has yet to be released.
