Teddy Time Over/Under Win Total?

2: Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to miss six-eight weeks after having thumb surgery on Wednesday. Saints coach Sean Payton said he's approaching this week's game as if he has two quarterbacks in former Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater and do-everything-athlete Taysom Hill. Payton is expected to start Bridgewater and sprinkle in Hill throughout the game. Assuming Bridgewater stays healthy and Brees returns after the Saints' Week 9 bye, will Bridgewater win more than two of those six starts?

Here is the schedule with some too-early predictions:

Sunday: at Seattle (Loss)

Road trip to Seattle too overwhelming.

Week 4: vs. Cowboys (Loss) Saints won't be able to keep up with Big D offense.

Week 5: vs. Buccaneers (Win) At home against an inferior team.

Week 6: at Jacksonville (Win)

Jaguars beatable on the road.

Week 7: at Chicago (Loss)

Too much pressure from Bears D.

Week 8: vs. Cardinals (Win) Kyler Murray not ready to win at Superdome.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Falcons

Brees returns?

Verdict: Over. Saints go 3-3.