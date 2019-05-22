Target Corp. on Wednesday reported strong sales and profits, saying its investments to make digital shopping easier and more convenient are paying off.

Shares were up 8% in pre-market trading, as results outpaced analysts expectations.

Sales at stores and through digital orders from its website and mobile applications grew 4.8% in the first quarter compared with last year.

Digital sales accounted for a hefty 44% of sales growth during the quarter — half of which came from shoppers who picked up their online orders at stores that day or who used the retailer's same-day home delivery service, Shipt.

Profits were up 9%, at $1.14 billion in the quarter ending May 4, despite higher costs to fill online orders. Earnings per share were up 15% compared to last year, or $1.53. Analysts at Refinitiv were expecting $1.43 per share.

Total revenue of $17.6 billion was slightly above analysts' expectations.

The retailer credited continuing investments in store remodels and its ability to quickly fill e-commerce orders with rising traffic.

"Over the last two years, we have made important investments to build a durable operating and financial model that drives consumer relevance and sustainable growth," Target chief executive Brian Cornell said in a statement. "Target's first-quarter performance and market-share gains demonstrate that the model is working."

Retailers that have poured money into digital shopping and providing multiple avenues of getting goods into shoppers hands are showing strong results. Walmart on Tuesday said U.S sales grew 3.4% during the first quarter and earnings per share of $1.13 blew past analysts expectations of $1.02.

Amazon also reports earnings today.

Target expects the pace to continue into the second quarter. The company forecast comparable sales growth in the low- to mid-single digits, and earnings per share to fall between $1.52 and $1.72.

The Minneapolis-based retailer maintained full-year guidance of comparable sales in the low- to mid-single digits. It expects profits in the mid-single digits, with earnings per share of $5.75 to $6.05.

Jackie Crosby • 612-673-7335

Twitter: @JackieCrosby