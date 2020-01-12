A neighborhood in Sauk Centre is on lockdown Sunday while police respond to a domestic situation with a possible hostage.

The St. Cloud SWAT team arrived at noon to help resolve a hostage situation, according to the Sauk Centre Herald.

The Sauk Centre Police Department said on Facebook around 9:20 a.m. that police were responding to the 600 block of Pine Street South. Police asked people to stay out of the area.

An official with Sauk Centre police said shortly before 2 p.m. that the situation is “still active,” but could not comment further.

Sauk Centre is about 25 miles southeast of Alexandria

This is a developing story.