A Morrison County deputy seriously injured a domestic violence suspect on Wednesday by shooting the person with a beanbag round, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Deputies responded to a call of knife-wielding suspect around 4:15, and found the person’s vehicle stuck in a field, having fled the scene, outside the Central Minnesota town of Genola. After a short standoff, a deputy fired the beanbag round — a common form of less-lethal force used by law enforcement.

The suspect, not yet identified, was taken to the nearby St. Gabriel’s Hospital, then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, and eventually transferred to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment.

BCA agents are investigating the use of force. There is no body-camera video of the incident, and it’s still unclear if it was captured on police dash-camera. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the domestic violence report.