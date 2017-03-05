The 25-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting another man in a Minnetonka park-and-ride ramp has been in trouble with the law repeatedly throughout his adult life and also was shot in a hotel confrontation in a north metro suburb.

The suspected gunman, from Columbia Heights, was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of murder in the shooting at the ramp off Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroads. He remains jailed Sunday ahead of charges expected this week.

The shooting was reported to police shortly after 11:10 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. His identity has yet to be released.

Witnesses told police the suspect had a handgun when he ran from the scene. Officers found him in the woods near Crane Lake, across the highway, and arrested him shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police have yet to address a motive behind the shooting.

The suspect has been in trouble with the law many times since becoming an adult and also took a bullet to the abdomen during one confrontation.

Since 2009, the suspect has been convicted four times for committing or aiding and abetting burglary. He’s also been found guilty of property damage, being a public nuisance, drug possession, aiding and abetting assault, theft.

In August 2011, the suspect was shot in the abdomen inside a motel room in Spring Lake Park. A man accused of directing the shooting by an accomplice was convicted.