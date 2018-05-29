The super cold Super Bowl LII brought big bucks, hotel bookings and lots of attention to the Twin Cities, according to an economic impact report by event planners released Tuesday by Gov. Mark Dayton.

The 10-day event brought $370 million in net new spending from Jan. 26-Feb. 4, said the final report by Pennsylvania-based Rockport Analytics.

The results, sure to be disputed by detractors, came in $50 million over pre-event projections by Rockport years in advance. Much of that larger-than-anticipated number was attributed to $179 million in costs, the highest for a Super Bowl, for broadcast and event planners. Hosting a Super Bowl in a cold climate, apparently, costs more.

The $370 million figure was reached after subtracting about $80 million for displaced tourism (people who were kept away from the area by the event).

From his state Capitol reception room, Dayton planned to unveil the results along with Super Bowl CEO Maureen Bausch and Rockport analyst Kenneth McGill. “Minnesota promised the ‘Bold North’ and we delivered,” Dayton said, thanking more than 10,000 volunteers, the law enforcement officers who spent years coordinating the event and planners.

Bausch touted the “lasting legacy” of the event that would make the Twin Cities a destination for tourism and business travel, pointing out that 83 percent of the first-time visitors surveyed said they planned to return. “When the eyes of the world were on us, the Bold North shone brightly,” she said.

Regardless of how the numbers get sliced, organizers would argue the state hosted a top-notch event, the most complex Super Bowl in history, at a world-class level from arrival to departures on land and by air.

That festival included free concerts that were packed every night despite bitter cold and activities such as ziplining over the Mississippi River, a snowmobile jump over Nicollet Mall, food trucks, snowtubing and the Kitten Bowl.

The report claims some 125,000 tourists came for the event. Rockport defined those visitors as being from at least 50 miles away or spending a night in hotel. Planners say some 1 million guests attended Super Bowl Live, the free 10-day event - and the host committee’s largest expense - on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. (A person who visited the event twice would be counted twice.)

The event accounted for 476,000 visitor days, including 396,000 overnight stays and 80,000 day trips. The Super Bowl generated more than 266,000 hotel nights with an average daily room rate of $249, the report said. Tourists used 84 percent of the available rooms metrowide.

Private rentals, such as Airbnb, reported 63,000 room nights.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport set a record with more than 60,000 travelers passing through security on their way out of town on the day after the game. Metro Transit reported more than 210,000 additional rides.

The event brought in $32 million in new tax revenue for state and local government.

Breaking down the demographics, more than 95 percent of Super Bowl LII visitors were from outside Minnesota with 6 percent from outside the country. The remaining 5 percent came from inside Minnesota but stayed overnight in paid rooms or traveled more than 50 miles away on a day trip.

The majority, 71 percent, were men. Their average age was 47 and almost half earned at least $150,000 a year. They stayed an average 3.9 days and spend $608 per day. Every two ticketholders brought an additional person who didn’t attend the game.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest and most complicated national events a city can host. The NFL along with federal and local enforcement spend years leading up to the event coordinating public safety.

Up next for the Twin Cities: The NCAA men’s basketball Final Four next April 6-8. That four-day festival also includes a massive, multi-day, outdoor music festival. Rockport’s pre-event forecast is the Final Four will bring $124 million in net spending to the region and $23 million in tax revenue.

