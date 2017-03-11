Several inches of snow are expected to fall Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours in central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The heaviest snow — 6 to 9 inches — is expected in a swath of southern Minnesota, including Marshall, with lesser amounts — 3 to 6 inches — just to the east. Farther east, along the Interstate 94 corridor running from Fergus Falls southeast to Alexandria, St. Cloud and Red Wing, 2 to 4 inches are expected, the Weather Service said. Western Wisconsin communities can expect an inch or so.

The southwestern suburbs will get the heaviest metro-area snow, about 3 to 5 inches, with lesser amounts in the northeastern suburbs, where 1 to 3 inches are expected.

Snow will begin falling Sunday morning in southwestern Minnesota, spreading northward and eastward through the day and arriving in the Twin Cities area in midafternoon. The heaviest snow will fall overnight, tapering off Monday morning.

The forecast is the subject of a winter storm warning in southwestern Minnesota, with a winter storm watch in central and eastern parts of the state. Blizzard conditions, including high winds, are not expected to be part of this storm, forecasters said.

In many areas, the fresh snow will blanket areas bare for some time, or at least since snow from a southeastern Minnesota storm a couple of weeks ago melted during recent balmy days.

Monday’s high in the metro area will be 26 on Sunday and 29 on Monday. Tuesday will bring the return of sunshine, with a high near 27.