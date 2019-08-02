Tomato, Olive and Asiago Broil Sandwich

Serves 4.

Note: This recipe is easy to increase or decrease. From "Let Me Feed You," by Rosie Daykin.

• 4 garlic cloves, peeled

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 6 to 8 Roma tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

• 1/2 c. finely chopped black (or other) olives

• 1 c. finely chopped fresh basil

• 1 c. finely grated Asiago (or Parmesan)

• 4 slices whole grain or sourdough bread, toasted and lightly buttered

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. (If you have a toaster oven, use that.) Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Use a piece of foil to make a little bowl. Place the garlic inside and drizzle with the olive oil. Pinch the top of the foil together to create a little pouch. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until the garlic is very soft and starting to caramelize around the edges. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Turn on the broiler to the oven.

Place the roasted garlic and olive oil in a medium bowl and mash with the back of a spoon to make a paste. Add the tomatoes, olives, basil and Asiago and stir to combine.

Place the slices of bread on the prepared baking sheet and divide the topping among the slices. Place under the broiler until they're starting to brown and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Variation: To serve this as an appetizer, use baguette slices instead of a larger loaf.