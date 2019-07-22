GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

He went 3-for-6 with four RBI, and one of those was the winning run in the ninth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wins for the Twins when trailing after eight innings.

5 Walks issued by Michael Pineda, a career high.

6 Outfield assists for Marwin Gonzalez.

15 Earned runs given up by the bullpen over the past five games.

.189 Batting average for the Twins with runners in scoring position over their past 10 games.

La Velle E. Neal III