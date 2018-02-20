Sun Country Airlines is shedding 350 workers from its ground service operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a move executives said will make the airline more efficient.

The Eagan-based company told employees Tuesday that it will contract those jobs out to Global Aviation Services Inc. in a process that will run from now until May 1.

Layoffs begins immediately, with workers able to reapply for positions with Global Aviation as soon as Wednesday. Global Aviation will give preferable access to interviews for all qualified employees who apply again, Sun Country said.

Workers affected include nonunion positions inside the terminal, such as ticket counter agents, sky caps and those who provide wheelchair services. It also covers gate activities and "below-wing" ground workers, including those who handle mail, cargo and de-icing.

"We want to concentrate on flying airplanes and selling tickets," Sun Country chief executive Jude Bricker said in an interview. "That doesn't mean we change our view on customer service. It doesn't. It just means that we want to bring in a company that specializes specifically on ground operations to run our Minneapolis ground operations."

The decision will carve off nearly 20 percent of Sun Country's workforce of about 1,830.

In December, Sun Country was purchased for an undisclosed sum by New York-based Apollo Global Management, one of the nation's most prominent investment firms. The transaction, subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter, Bricker said.

The airline is profitable, but a subpar performer among other low-cost carriers. Bricker was hired in July 2017 with marching orders to improve results.

Bricker declined to say how much the decision to contract with Global Aviation will save the company. But he said hiring a third-party firm is a way to quickly lower overhead and administrative costs and allow Sun Country to focus on its core business.

Sun Country serves 41 airports in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Cost Rica. The company earned $5 million on $136 million in revenue during the third quarter, according to the most recent data provided to the federal government. The airline had reported a loss of $6 million on $117 million in sales during the same period the prior year.

"We're growing our network. We're growing our operations here in Minneapolis," Bricker said. "The more efficient we can get with our operations, the more we can justify investment in growth, offering new markets and new travel destinations."

Global Aviation Services, started in 2009, is headquartered in Toronto and is in the process of moving its established U.S.-based operations to Tampa. With about 1500 employees, the company works with dozens of well-known airlines, including Delta, United, KLM and Air France.

The company operates in most of Canada's largest airport hubs, and established a toehold in the U.S. in 2015. Until now, those operations were limited to Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando. In March it will expand to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

The company also will take over Sun Country's bag handling and airplane cleaning services, which currently is handed by another provider, Swissport International Ltd.

Bringing on Sun Country's workforce will double Global Aviation's growing footprint in the United States, said Jim Murphy, the company's U.S.-based chief operating officer.

In a statement, Sun Country acknowledged the difficult decision to let go of its employees.

"We are at a critical juncture and consequently, we need to take some necessary and difficult steps to support the changing and competitive environment we in the airline industry find ourselves in," the statement said.

Sun Country workers will be offered a "stay bonus" to continue with the airline through the transition. Those who are able to land a job with the new company will maintain their flight perks, such as free travel. But they will lose seniority and experience a change in employee benefits in the process.

"We want to be sensitive to the transition they're going through," Global Aviation's Murphy said. "It's not their fault, it's a business decision. We want to welcome them in and make them part of our family."

Twitter: @JackieCrosby