Sun Country Airlines is remodeling the interior of all its airplanes, a capacity-boosting step and a highly-visible change in the airline's broader revolution.

First class will disappear, seats will become slimmer in profile and updated power outlets will be added.

The entire fleet, expected to reach 30 planes by the end of the year, will undergo the makeover in November and December, the company announced Wednesday. Sun Country's chief executive Jude Bricker outlined what to expect in an e-mail to customers and employees.

Sun Country will install slimline seats, similar to those seen in economy class on other U.S. airlines, allowing for more seats per plane.

With the changes, the airline's fleet, a mix of Boeing 737s, will all be able to seat 183 people. That will be a 45 percent jump on its 737-700 planes, which now seat 126, and a 9 percent jump on its 737-800s, which now seat 168.

The airline has been losing money with the first class section in its planes. Sun Country has been selling only about half of its first class tickets while nearly one-third of the seats flew empty, said Brian Davis, the airline's new senior vice president of commercial.

"That makes it feel like that isn't an appropriate product for our customers," Davis said. "I'm fully prepared that there are some people who like first class and will be disappointed to see it go. If we look at the big picture, we believe this is the right decision."

In its place, Sun Country is establishing a version of premium economy near the front of its plane, which will come with more legroom and likely two complimentary alcoholic drinks, but no meal service. Instead of catering hot meals, Sun Country plans to expand its menu of food and snacks for purchase.

Comfortable legroom is no longer a given in air travel. In recent years, it has become a prized amenity that is marketed and sold for a higher price by U.S. airlines. Sun Country will soon be no different. The more expensive seats in the front will be the roomiest with 34-inch pitch — an industry measure for space between rows — with it gradually shrinking to 32, 30 and eventually 29-inch in the very back rows of the plane.

"To be honest, none of this sounds very pleasant and none of this sounds very distinct," said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst with Atmospher Research Group.

The cabin overhaul will include USB power outlets in every seat and a full power outlet for laptops in the front premium seats.

The $20 million refresh is the company's largest-ever investment in its aircraft cabins and comes on the heels of new ownership and major changes in top leadership positions.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management of New York bought Sun Country last month from local brothers Mitch and Marty Davis. Since Bricker joined Sun Country last summer, he has hired a number of vice presidents from across the airline industry.

Bricker and Brian Davis worked together at Allegiant until both resigned in 2017. Allegiant has garnered significant negative attention in the last two months following a 60 Minutes report on the Las Vegas-based carrier's safety and maintenance record. Bricker was chief operating officer of Allegiant during the years now being scrutinized by media, but is not one of the executives facing litigation over the issue.

The reality, said Davis, is that Sun Country's passengers are predominantly leisure travelers, so the leadership is trying to fit its product to match their customers' budget-conscious mind-set. To keep fares low, it has to remove some of the luxury items that he says were not valued enough to be paid for under the old Sun Country model.

Davis argues the added expense of in-seat power, a full tray table and complimentary soft drinks for everyone proves Sun Country isn't going to be exactly like other ultra-low-cost-carriers (ULCC), such as Spirit and Frontier airlines — examples of the a-la-carte, pay-as-you-go model of air travel bemoaned by travelers.

But all the moves made by the new leadership are straight from the ULCC playbook, said travel industry analyst Henry Harteveldt, of Atmospher Research Group.

"This move is not unexpected because the new owners clearly want to turn Sun Country into a lower cost airline so it can become a more profitable airline," Harteveldt said. "Clearly, this is the Allegiantization of Sun Country."

Harteveldt gives Sun Country kudos for standardizing the interior of its planes, which are currently a hodgepodge of 12 different seat types.

"I certainly respect the business challenges," he said. "The fact that they are going to have USB power is smart. The fact that they have to tout a full tray table shows how pathetic the U.S. airline industry has become if that's a flag you want to wave."

Sun Country has suffered a number of bruises to its reputation in recent months, which Davis acknowledges, the worst event being the April blizzard that led the airline to strand passengers in Mexico at the end of its seasonal service there. Starting May 1, the company also outsourced its ground crew jobs, which has created longer wait times at baggage claim and frustrated passengers across its network.

"We promised to deliver good customer service and we are failing to do that today," Davis said. "What customers experienced was unacceptable. It's tough to see the brand take such a bruise. We don't want to just make a bunch of promises. We want to do and not talk."

There will be many more changes to come, Bricker said in his e-mail, and he asked customers, who are predominantly Minnesotans, to stick with the airline. "Please be patient with us as we work through the transition," Bricker wrote. "We are hard at work creating a new Sun Country."