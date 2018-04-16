Spring snowstorm: 1. Sun Country Airlines and its passengers: 0.

The weather system that pummeled the Twin Cities this weekend damaged not only Minnesotans’ winter-weary spirit, but the relationship between the hometown carrier and its customers.

Sun Country canceled two flights out of Mexico due to the storm, a situation made worse by the fact those were the airline’s last scheduled flights out this season. When Sun Country failed to find an alternate way home for its passengers stranded in Los Cabos and Mazatlan, many customers expressed exasperation on social media and to news reporters, saying they’ve lost faith in the Eagan-based airline under its new ownership.

“This weekend was an incredibly rare combination of events,” said Brian Davis, senior vice president of commercial for Sun Country. “It’s been tough to read the coverage as if nobody cares when we know nothing could be farther from the truth.”

It’s not unprecedented for small, low-cost airlines to find themselves in this predicament, said Robert Mann, an aviation consultant and former airline executive.

“They typically schedule to the maximum availability of aircraft and crew resources, with no spares or slack for irregular operations,” he said.

Sun Country offered the affected passengers a refund on their ticket. But for most passengers, that refund likely covered just a small portion, or a “down payment” as Mann said, of a replacement flight booked, typically expensive when booked at the last minute.

Airlines should always try and make a good-faith effort to charter a replacement flight or rebook the passengers on other airlines’ flights, Mann said.

“So you do the right thing to begin with and then you show them you tried, even if you can’t do it,” he said.

Davis said he wasn’t sure if Sun Country called other airlines or charter companies to see if they could make arrangements for passengers left in Mexico.

The stranded passengers also complained of difficulty reaching customer service agents on the phone. Davis said the blizzard conditions prevented many of its call center workers from reaching work in a timely manner, exacerbating the backlog. Still, he said, once they got to work, many of them worked past their shift and slept in the call center to help out.

“I’m reluctant to say we are proud of anything right now, but the team has really stepped up,” Davis said.

The disruption comes just as the airline’s sale from local owners, Mitch and Marty Davis, to Apollo Global Management, one of the nation’s most prominent private equity firms, was finalized. The Davis brothers hired a new chief executive, Jude Bricker, formerly an executive at Allegiant, last summer.

Bricker and his team are implementing several changes to make the airline more efficient, including imposing new bag fees and changing the cabin and seat configuration on its aircraft. He also has plans to grow the fleet and expand into more markets outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Davis said this situation has nothing to do with its changes to its business model.

“At no point in time did we have an option presented to us that we declined because of cost cutting,” he said.

“If any of us could have anticipated the snowstorm was going to be as bad as it was going to be,” Davis added, “maybe giving customers a heads up that this was the last flight of the season so they could make their own travel decisions.”