An inmate serving time for homicide killed a corrections officer Wednesday afternoon in Stillwater prison, authorities said.

The attack occurred about 1:30 p.m. in an industry building, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). The killing prompted a lockdown of all state prisons.

The officer was identified as Joseph B. Gomm, who had been on the job for 16 years. He was taken to Regions Hospital and died there.

The name of the inmate and specifics about his criminal history have yet to be disclosed, but the DOC said he was the lone perpetrator.

"Joseph gave the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect the citizens of Minnesota," said Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy.

Roy told a news media gathering that a weapon was used to kill the 45-year-old from Blaine, who appears to be the first Minnesota prison corrections officer in decades to be killed by an inmate. He did not disclose the type of weapon.

A cell house at Stillwater prison is pictured in this file photo.

He said other officers were close by when Gomm was attacked, and the incident "was quickly resolved."

At least two ambulances raced to the prison's south gate, according to emergency dispatch audio. Personnel at one point intubated the officer before he was put in an ambulance and driven roughly 20 miles west to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The attack took place in one of the prison's large industry buildings, where offenders take welding and carpentry classes.

"Those work assignments are considered a privilege," Roy said.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 1,600 inmates in the 104-year-old prison, with 527 of them sentenced for homicide. Prisoners on average have three prior felonies and 10 prior gross-misdemeanor histories.

Roy described Stillwater as "a very large institution. ... We sometimes call Stillwater our flagship institution."

"Unfortunately, we also have a significant population of mentally ill offenders, people with significant histories of chemical abuse dependency. ... Erratic behavior is not uncommon."

Dayton: 'Horrific murder'

Since the killing, Roy said, counselors and clergy have been supporting prison personnel, and staff was dispatched to the hospital to be with two members of Gomm's family.

"The corrections family is reeling from this incident," Roy said. "We are not accustomed to losing staff."

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Dayton said, "I am appalled at the horrific murder of Officer Joseph Gomm. ... We are all indebted to the courageous corrections officers and other state employees who risk their safety in Minnesota's prisons to ensure the safety of their colleagues, our communities, and the inmates themselves."

Roy said Wednesday that over the years, staffing levels across the Department of Corrections increased "slightly," but subsequent requests "did not come to fruition." An analysis by the National Institute of Corrections revealed that the Minnesota Department of Corrections was short-staffed by about 150 people.

Jeff Beahen, president of the Minnesota Lew Enforcement Memorial Association, said he has been in touch with the DOC since the death and "it's been a long, long time since a corrections officer has been killed in the line of duty" by an inmate."

Beahen, who has been with the association since 1995 and also is the Rogers police chief, said "this is not the first. I just think it's been a long time."

Other attacks this year

Three weeks ago in a state prison in nearby Oak Park Heights, a corrections officer was seriously injured during an altercation that threw the facility into lockdown.

Prison officials said the officer's injuries were not life threatening. Charges have yet to be filed in that case, according to the Washington County Attorney's Office.

According to the DOC, the on-duty sergeant was attacked by an offender in the morning. The officer fought back and was assisted by other officers. The offender is serving a life sentence for aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Earlier this year at Oak Park Heights, several staff members were injured during two fights in a span of a few days. The 10 staff members were seen at the hospital and released.

"Our officers interact with offenders every day," Roy told reporters barely four hours after Gomm was attacked. "I think it's fair to say the relationships are significant. Offenders know officers, and officers know offenders ... and those relationships often keep people safe."