All students will get a hot lunch in the Stewartville School District even if they can’t pay for it after the school board voted Monday to overturn a policy that denied students a hot meal if their lunch accounts were overdue.

A report that a student had had food taken off of their lunch tray and thrown in the trash by a school cafeteria employee brought widespread attention to the district’s lunch policy, with some criticizing the district for shaming the student for their parent’s mistake.

School board chair Rob Mathias said the new policy will allow students to accrue a negative balance. The district will work with families that don’t pay their lunch bills, he said, and may send the accounts to collections if they reach a balance of negative $75.

Mathias said he’s still not sure that a cafeteria worker ever threw a student’s lunch into the trash. A review of what happened is underway and he hasn’t seen the final report yet. A local television station reported the allegation.

The resulting publicity threw the school district into turmoil as social media amplified the story.

The school district said some 680 families owed about $11,000 on overdue lunch accounts. It costs about $450 a year to provide each student with hot lunch, according to the district’s website.

Mathias said a fundraiser on GoFundMe and a donation from a local business will cover the district’s costs for now. He said the district may have to reassess its budget to cover the costs of lunch going forward, a struggle not unlike that faced by most other schools around the state, he said.

“I believe that most if not all school districts are always pinching pennies to try to educate children because the state of Minnesota does not provide the adequate funding that is needed,” he said.

The school board’s vote on Monday was unanimous.