Attendance drop since peak

Paid attendance at high school state tournaments peaked in 2016-17 before falling the past two seasons. The Minnesota State High School League charges admission at all but five sponsored sports tournaments and has increased ticket prices for some of them in recent years to help offset rising costs.

Year Attendance

2016-17 585,845

2017-18 526,283

2018-19 507,889

Record deficit projected

The Minnesota State High School League’s projected budget deficit of $407,000 for its current fiscal year is its biggest in its history. The budget tightness hits its member schools as well. In three of the past five years, the league did not send them reimbursement checks to help with their state tournament expenses.

Year Deficit

2017-18 $37,285

2018-19 $66,583*

2019-20 $407,000*

* projected