A Facebook page from Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District Republican Party on Monday night featured a post with racist and derogatory language superimposed on a photo of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D.-Minn.

It was swiftly rebuked by DFL and GOP leaders.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chair Jennifer Carnahan issued a statement saying she has asked for the “immediate resignation” of the person responsible for the post.

In a phone interview a short time later, she would not identify the person who posted the anti-Ellison photo and words on Facebook but said that person “has been identified ... and they no longer represent our party. They resigned immediately,” Carnahan said.

The post was up for several hours Monday night. It has been taken down, but screen shots of it were posted on Twitter and other social media sites.

It featured an image of Ellison, dressed in camouflage hunting gear and posing with a wild turkey he had apparently shot. The post writer also derided U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., saying “Collin Peterson has been sliding [sic] up to head Muslim [expletive] Keith Ellison. Heck, they’re now hunting buddies. Does that mean Muslim refugees coming to western Minnesota?”

Carnahan said Monday night, “As chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota I absolutely would like to issue an apology to Congressman Ellison.”

She said, “The Facebook post is in no way reflective of the values of our party or the values of the Seventh Congressional District, and the swift manner in which it was handled and responded to demonstrates our zero tolerance policy for hate speech.”

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin also issued a statement Monday night, saying, “Just days after the newly-elected GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan proclaimed that people are ‘going to have a really hard time calling us the party of racists and sexists,’ an official Minnesota Republican Party Facebook page featured a racist, hate-filled post about Congressman Keith Ellison.

“The ignorance and bigotry displayed in this post is staggering and disheartening. Americans across the country have witnessed a disturbing increase in this type of threatening behavior and fear mongering since the election of Donald Trump, and now it seems the Minnesota Republican Party is embracing it all too much.

“Congressman Ellison has been a champion of inclusiveness in our state and across the country, and works tirelessly every day to make Minnesota a welcoming place for all, regardless of ethnicity or religion. This disgusting, racist and hateful sentiment has no place in Minnesota. Chairwoman Carnahan should be ashamed and owes an apology to Congressman Ellison and all Minnesotans.”